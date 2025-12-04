Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deputies arrest man after allegedly stabbing his parents in Canton Township

Authorities say a 49-year-old Canton Township man was arrested after his parents were stabbed, leaving his mother critically injured and his father hospitalized
Stark County deputies have arrested a Canton Township man after responding to a double stabbing that left his mother critically injured and his father hospitalized.

When deputies arrived at the scene on the 600 block of Carnwise Street SE, they found two victims, both 71 years old, inside a home shared by three people.

Officials said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries but was listed in stable condition. The man’s injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, and he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Deputies arrested a 49-year-old man at the scene, and he was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of disrupting public service and two counts of domestic violence.

The investigation into what led up to this incident remains ongoing.

