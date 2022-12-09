Detectives ask for tips after missing Perry Twp. man found dead in nursery across from home

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 38-year-old Perry Township man who had last been seen on Nov. 28 and was reported missing on Dec. 1 was found dead Friday inside a nursery across from his home, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Kenny Foucher was found by workers inside the nursery across from his home in Perry Township, a release from the sheriff’s office states.

His body has been identified and will be examined by the Lake County Coroner to determine the exact cause of death, officials said. The sheriff’s Detective Bureau will continue its investigation into his disappearance and work closely with the coroner.

It was believed Foucher was last wearing a camouflage jacket, officials said. He required prosthetics to walk.

The Detective Bureau requests that anyone with information on where Foucher was in the days after his disappearance on Nov. 28 contact them at 440-350-5620.

