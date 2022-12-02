Lake County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 38-year-old man

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 38-year-old man from Perry Township.

Kenneth Foucher was last seen on Monday around 5 a.m. at his home in Perry. He is believed to be wearing a camouflage jacket.

Foucher requires prosthetics to walk.

If anyone has information on his location or whereabouts, please call 440-350-5620 or 440-350-2794.

