Disaster relief fund launched in Portage County to help residents affected by tornado

The Portage County Emergency Management Agency and the Portage Foundation have established a disaster relief fund to help residents who were affected when an EF-1 tornado touched down this week in Windham.

The tornado damaged numerous homes and properties on April 17.

The Portage Foundation will be accepting monetary donations to help those recovering from the storm.

According to officials, residents will be notified when they can apply for funding help. Once notified, approved residents will receive a direct payment from the fund. Payments will be provided based on need. The foundation will use 5% of the funds collected as an administration fee.

CLICK HERE to donate to the fund.

Ralph Spidalieri, chief deputy with the Portage County Sheriff's Office, told News 5 that the high winds caused a significant number of downed power lines, electric service outages and roadside hazards. The tornado touchdown caused eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike near Bryant Road to be closed for several hours after two 18-wheelers toppled over due to the storms.

Homes damaged, roadways closed after tornado touches down in Portage County Wednesday

