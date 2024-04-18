Homes damaged, roadways closed after tornado touches down in Portage County Wednesday

Severe storms ripped through Northeast Ohio Wednesday evening, causing numerous watches and warnings to be issued for the area.

A tornado touched down in Windham, which is located in Portage County. The tornado caused damage to homes and caused roadways to be closed.

As of 9 p.m., all eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike near Bryant Road are closed after two 18-wheelers toppled over due to the storms. Windham Police said there were no injuries in the crash or in any homes that they know of.

Crews with the Ravenna Fire Department are currently on the scene assisting Windham's fire and police departments.

