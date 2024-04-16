Ohio leads the nations in tornadoes in 2024

New numbers are in, and Ohio is leading the pack.
Unfortunately, it's not a race we want to win.
We're talking about tornadoes.
EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes, to be specific.
The numbers for the nation are way below normal, but Ohio is trying to buck the trend.
We're leading the country with 38 tornadoes.
There was a day in March when Ohio had eight tornadoes.
We only average four by this time of year.
Thankfully, deaths are down nationally, and the number of EF-2 or higher tornadoes is way down.
