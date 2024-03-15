Storm Surveys: Tornadoes confirmed following Thursday's severe weather

The National Weather Service is surveying damage across Ohio today following severe weather on Thursday. Tornadoes have already been confirmed as of 1 pm on Friday with likely more to come throughout the day and potentially even the weekend. Come back for more information.

1. Crawford/Richland County Tornado: The tornado started near New Washington in Crawford County at 7:54 pm EDT. The tornado ended at 8:13 pm near Plymouth in Richland County. The tornado had estimated wind speeds of 120 mph and was on the ground for over 10 miles.

Storm damage in Richland County

Rating: EF2

Estimated Peak Wind: 120 mph

Path Length /statute/: 10.34 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 250 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

The tornado began along Marsh Road just northeast of New Washington in Crawford County. The tornado caused damage to trees and homes as it moved eastward across Auburn Township. The tornado increased in intensity as it tracked eastward along Kenestrick Road, damaging multiple residences and outbuildings. The tornado destroyed a single-wide manufactured home and an outbuilding before moving east into Richland County. The tornado tracked east-southeast along West Road and Opdyke Road, crossing Ohio State Route 98, Ohio State Route 61, and Ohio State Route 191 before ending near Willet Road between Opdyke Road and Richards Road. The tornado caused extensive damage to homes, outbuildings, trees, and power poles along the path.

NEWS 5



NEWS 5



2. Logan County Tornado: A high-end EF2 (at least) tornado was confirmed near Orchard Island/Indian Lake in Logan County Ohio. The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, OH, has confirmed at least high-end EF2 tornadic damage near Orchard Island in Logan County, Ohio. Survey teams are currently conducting a storm survey in the area and in locations around Lakeview. Additional information will be made available once the survey teams have reviewed the scope of the damage. The survey is in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on March 14, 2024. A final assessment, including the results of the survey, is expected to be completed within a few days.

News 5

3. Hancock County Tornado: An EF-1 tornado with maximum estimated winds of 100 MPH developed in Orange Township in southwestern Hancock County shortly before 7:30 pm EDT on Thursday. The tornado tracked 3.3 miles towards the east, lifting in Van Buren Township. The tornado damaged 5 homes and damaged or destroyed several farm buildings. The maximum width was about 100 yards.

News 5

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:



EF0.....65 to 85 mph

EF1.....86 to 110 mph

EF2.....111 to 135 mph

EF3.....136 to 165 mph

EF4.....166 to 200 mph

EF5.....>200 mph



