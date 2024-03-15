Watch Now
Strong storms leave trail of destruction across Ohio

At least four have died in Ohio after tornadoes hit the state.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 07:14:41-04

The State of Ohio was rocked by severe weather Thursday night.

News 5's John Kosich went to Plymouth Friday morning, where he saw how much damage happened, including parts of houses scattered on the ground and a car flipped over.

Storm damage in Richland County

In Richland County, residents said the tornado sirens started going off around 7:45 p.m. Thursday to prepare them for the storm that arrived shortly after.

Firefighters said multiple vehicles and homes were destroyed.

The storm took out power lines across Richland County.

It is unknown when it's expected to be restored.

The storm was nearly 15 miles away from where an EF-2 struck nearby Huron County last summer.

'It was God that protected us': Residents continue tornado cleanup in Huron Co.

