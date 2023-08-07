Discussions continue over regulating short-term rental properties in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — City leaders hope to vote on new rules to regulate short-term vacation rentals in Lorain by this fall.

Earlier this year, News 5 reported on the City of Lorain pushing for regulations on its rising inventory of Airbnb and Vrbo, and other short-term rental properties.

Since then, city leaders said hearings continue on the matter as language is still being crafted with its Planning and Zoning Commission.

"We want to put some teeth into our legislation and we're hoping that some of the money that we generate from taxes and rental fees will help us hire enforcement officers to, monitor these short-term rentals," Mayor Jack Bradley said.



At one meeting, a number of residents lamented about large parties, loud guests, parking issues, trash, and other disturbances coming from the rental properties. At-Large city councilwoman Mary Springowski said the short-term rental owners can often hail from out of state. Instead of having a vested interest in the quality of life of the neighborhood, the homes are viewed solely as profit centers, she said.

"We want them to be registered and that would be on a yearly basis," Bradley said.

News 5 previously reported the majority of the estimated 70 short-term rental properties are located at or near the lake in Ward 1.

The mayor told News 5 that right now there are no restrictions on this real estate revenue generator.

That’s why city leaders said they’re looking at establishing rules and regulations for short-term rentals, as opposed to a total ban.

"If someone lives in a neighborhood, that business should be consistent with that neighborhood," Bradley said. "Anyone who wants to open a short-term rental in Lorain would have to go through the planning commission for a conditional use permit."

To see the latest Lorain city planning and zoning agendas, click here.

