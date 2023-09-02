Dock Dogs competition in North Ridgeville this weekend

You may have heard there’s an air show in town. Actually, there are two.

North Ridgeville’s Victory Park is home to a Dock Dogs competition this weekend, hosted by the local group Canine Superheroes.

“It is a community, it’s a big family,” event manager Christine Forbush said. “Everybody here supports everybody else; we cheer each other on.”

Eric Williams brought his dog Montana to the competition from Indianapolis. At 15 years and 4 months of age, Montana may be the oldest dog still competing.

“She changed our life,” Williams said. “This sport changed our lives.“

Organizers said there could be up to 200 dogs competing at the event through the weekend, dogs like Trooper, who came here with Bill Helfer all the way from Montana. Helfer told us Trooper loves competing.

“He goes nuts every time … he’s like, ‘look, there’s water, we should be in that,’” Helfer said.

You can have a doggone good time, too. The canine athletes are here through the weekend.

