Dogs killed in accidental house fire near Streetsboro High School

Fire crews from several departments responded to a blaze on State Route 14 on Tuesday morning. Officials believe the fire started in a clothes dryer.
The Streetsboro Fire Department says two dogs died on Tuesday morning after a house fire broke out just steps from Streetsboro High School.

Firefighters were called around 11:54 a.m. when thick black smoke was seen pouring from a home in the 8500 block of State Route 14. Crews arrived within minutes to find flames coming from the back of the three-story house.

Departments from Aurora, Mantua, Kent, Twinsburg and Reminderville joined Streetsboro crews to help battle the fire. Teams forced their way inside, attacking the flames on the main floor while others searched upstairs.

No one was found inside.

No firefighters were hurt, and city officials said there was never any threat to Streetsboro High School or the people inside.

Fire investigators said the blaze was accidental and likely started in a clothes dryer that had been left running while the resident was away.

Damage to the home is estimated at over $50,000, with another $5,000 in lost belongings.

The American Red Cross of Northern Ohio is now assisting the woman who lived there after she was displaced.

