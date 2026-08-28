Dolly Parton's legacy continues in a permanent way for some in Northeast Ohio

BARBERTON, Ohio — Beloved American country singer Dolly Parton's legacy of giving is living on in Northeast Ohio ... in a very permanent way!

Local tattoo artists turned their love for the country music icon into a fundraiser for her imagination library.

Magic City Tattoo and Body Piercing in Barberton hosted the fundraiser on Thursday, with many guests lining up for new ink honoring the legend.

News 5 photojournalist Dave Colabine was there as fans came together to celebrate Parton's life, her generosity and the impact she continues to have on families.

A total of $3,120 will be sent to Dolly's Imagination Library, with $280 being direct donations.

Through her nonprofit, the Dollywood Foundation, she provided scholarships and financial assistance to many. Her Imagination Library, started in 1995, has put more than 314 million books into the hands of children across the U.S and other countries for free

Working 9 to 5 for Ohio's children: Dolly Parton's lasting legacy on the Buckeye State

RELATED: Working 9 to 5 for Ohio's children: Dolly Parton's lasting legacy on the Buckeye State

Another tattoo deal is coming next month on Sept. 25, or 9/25 as a way to commemorate Dolly while paying homage to her hit song "9 to 5."