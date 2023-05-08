Donations meant for veterans and an upcoming fundraising auction stolen from Akron nonprofit

AKRON, Ohio — It was the wakeup call organizer Sharon Deitrick never imagined: a car full of donations for the HALO Foundation’s “Project Donate” event stolen from a volunteer’s driveway.

“A lot of stuff in that car was to either be donated or help raise money so they can do more to help everybody else,” volunteer Emilia Gifford explained.

“Project Donate” involved more than 60 area high school students loading up and shipping out supplies for various organizations including Valor & Liberty Home, Oak Clinic, Poor Clares and El Salvador Mission.

HALO Foundation A flyer highlights the work done at the recent "Project Donate."

Among the items that were in the volunteer’s car were Ohio State memorabilia set to be auctioned off and a pressure washer to help clean wheelchairs at Oak Clinic.

The HALO Foundation serves as an area nonprofit that inspires students with the memories of those who lost their lives in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.

Akron police confirmed to News 5 they were able to locate the stolen SUV Sunday morning in downtown Akron, about 10 minutes away from where it was originally located near Massillon Road. However, what was inside remains nowhere to be found.

“Pray for who took it cause we really depend on those donations for our survival,” founder Sharon Deitrick said.

However, as police looked for the car this weekend, the work continued at this nonprofit. Channeling the heroism of its mission and turning it into resilience by organizing and distributing donations.

“No matter what, they keep coming together behind the scenes,” Deitrick said of the students.

“There was so much going on here,” Gifford added. “We had so many donations and so many different boxes packed that nobody let [the stolen car] get in our way.”

If you have any information about what happened to those missing items, you’re asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2552.

