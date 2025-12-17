'Don't wait any longer': USPS ready for busiest week of year ahead of Christmas deliveries

CLEVELAND — The holiday rush is real, and it is happening right now.

Christmas is just eight days away, and if you want your gifts to arrive on time, you need to act fast.

The first major shipping deadline has arrived, and postal workers are bracing for what is traditionally their busiest week of the year.

The United States Postal Service is reporting a steady increase in customers since Dec. 1st, with nonstop drop-offs and deliveries as people rush to send their holiday packages before Christmas.

Important shipping deadlines:



Dec. 17: Final day for USPS Ground Shipping, First Class Mail, and UPS Ground Shipping

Dec. 18: Deadline for Priority Mail

Dec. 20: Deadline for Priority Mail Express

USPS workers are working overtime, and the service has hired temporary support staff to meet the growing demand.

The postal service reports that 7 billion items have already been sent, with more than 9 billion expected to be processed and shipped through the holiday season.

The longer you wait, the more expensive shipping becomes and the harder it is to ensure your package reaches its destination on time.

The Postal Service says it's ready for the influx of customers and packages.

Watch more from the USPS on shipping deadlines:

Holiday shipping deadlines

Nationwide, they've invested in expediting the delivery process by installing more than 600 package sorters since 2020, including 94 this year alone.

These machines have increased daily processing capacity to 88 million packages from 60 million.

The USPS has also rolled out 36 thousand new delivery vehicles to handle the increased volume.

Customers should prepare for potentially longer lines at post offices.

Officials with USPS recommend coming prepared, staying organized, and knowing your shipping information ahead of time.

News 5 will Follow-Through and track the impacts.