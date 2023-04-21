DoorDash driver fatally shot in Akron survived another shooting in 2022

AKRON, Ohio — A 22-year-old DoorDash driver who was shot and killed in Akron this week survived another brutal shooting last year.

While police try to determine if there are any connections to the two shootings, the heartbroken family of Jaevierre Greer is struggling with unanswered questions.

"Why? Why? Why did you have to take my brother from me?" said the victim's 15-year-old sister, Jordan Colter.

Greer's mother, Juanita Hubbard, described her son as a silly mama's boy who loved video games and his job as a delivery driver.

"Nobody deserves to lose their son. Nobody, not me or no other mother," Hubbard said.

According to Akron police, Greer was shot around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in an apartment parking lot on Timber Trail moments after he made a delivery. His girlfriend, who was in the car, witnessed the shooting.

Greer was taken to an Akron hospital where he died several hours later.

Aided by Flock camera technology, which reads license plates, Akron police tracked down the suspects, Matthew Couch, 21, and Derek Ransome-Fromby, 19, on Tyler Street. They were initially charged with felonious assault. The charges were upgraded to murder after Greer died.

"What do you even get out of that? What did they gain? What award did you get? What trophy did you get for doing that? Nothing," Hubbard said.

Akron police originally said they received information that Greer may have been involved in a verbal altercation in the Highland Square neighborhood around the same time Jayland Walker protesters were marching through the area. However, investigators now believe those details are not accurate.

Greer's girlfriend told News 5 that they did indeed drive through Highland Square during the protest but did not have any interaction or problems with the large group.

After driving out of Highland Square, the couple stopped at a BP/7-Eleven store in the Merriman Valley to pick up a DoorDash order.

Police and family members suspect Greer was followed from the gas station by another car, possibly with its lights off, to the apartment complex where he was shot. The motive remains a mystery.

"I don't know why. That's still a question I've asked myself since it happened. I don't know why," Hubbard said.

Incredibly, the family said Greer was also ambushed during a shooting in July of 2022 at a Circle K on Kenmore Boulevard.

In that case, surveillance cameras captured a man behind a dumpster firing a gun. Greer was struck multiple times and was in a hospital for more than a month, his mother said.

"He had staples in body, skin grafts, pins, needles, metal plates," Hubbard said. "He was unable to walk for a while."

No one was arrested for the 2022 shooting. Police are trying to figure out if there are any links between the two violent crimes.

"I don't think the two shootings were the same people. I think there were different people for different reasons. I'm guessing. I don't know," Hubbard said.

The family said they couldn't think of any reason that Greer would be targeted twice. They remembered him as mostly a "homebody" when he wasn't making deliveries.

The victim's sister is calling for justice, stating she not only lost her older brother but someone she considered to be her best friend.

"I just wish stuff could have been different and my brother wasn't taken away from me."

