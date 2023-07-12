Downtown Cleveland launches initiative for residents to win prizes for eating at local restaurants

CLEVELAND — To help get more people in the heart of the city, Downtown Cleveland has launched an initiative where you could win prizes for simply eating at restaurants.

On East 4th Street, Citizen Pie Roman Café has been serving up Roman-style pizza for three years, and they offer a list of options. Assistant Manager Mia Kardotzke tells News 5 that Downtown businesses and events are what keep customers coming.

“We’re pretty steady. We get a lot of people from different businesses who come down and have their little lunch special,” said Kardotzke.

To help bring more business, Downtown Cleveland launched the "Think Outside the Lunch Box" challenge.

“So Think Outside the Lunch Box is a new lunchtime challenge where people are encouraged to go out, you know, visit old favorites, try new spots and really explore all the lunchtime restaurants that have opened here in Downtown,” said Ian Meadows, the Place, programs and social media manager.

The way it works is there are 37 restaurants on the growing list of participating locations on Downtown Cleveland’s website. Once you go to one of the participating spots, you scan a QR code on your phone to log your visit. The more restaurants you attend, the better the prizes.

Prizes include raffles, restaurant gift cards, Cleveland swag and more. The goal is to get more people in the heart of the city to eat locally.

“It’s definitely ramping up summertime downtown. It’s energetic; there's more and more people here, more residents that are here. Office workers that are continuing to come back down,” said Meadows.

