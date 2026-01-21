Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Downward Dog with a Badge: University Circle Police Department Launches ‘Yoga with a Cop’

University Circle police invite the community to a free yoga session aimed at promoting safety, wellness, and positive connections with law enforcement.
UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio — You’ve most likely heard of hot yoga and goat yoga, but how about yoga with a cop?

The University Circle Police Department is launching Yoga with a Cop as part of its community policing program.

The department said it’s to promote safety and wellness.

Yoga with a Cop will take place on Feb. 27, 2026, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the UCPD Training Room at 12100 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. 

The department is partnering with Harmony Yoga Studio in Willoughby, and a yoga instructor will be leading the session.

This program is designed to strengthen the connection between law enforcement and the community while emphasizing safety, according to Chief Tom Wetzel.

"Community policing is a big part of our mission here at UCPD and this program, which was put together by our community engagement officer, Gloria Mercado, is an excellent opportunity for us to blend some physical fitness and fellowship with those we serve,” said Wetzel.  

Wetzel said the event is designed to be both educational and fun, offering a unique opportunity for community members to engage with police officers in a positive, health-focused environment. 

Police said if interested, register by calling 216-791-1234 or emailing Gloria.Mercado@Universitycircle.org.

