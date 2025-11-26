Dreams on the line: Young athletes need community's help to get to nationals

AKRON, Ohio — It’s the season of giving, and the Akron Bengals 7U Football Team needs the community’s help to make it to the National Championship in Florida next Saturday.

"We’re going to try and get this dub and then work harder each year,” said JayVaughn Gurley, a player on the Akron Bengals 7U Football Team.

Even Defensive Coordinating Coach Markeith Goodwin said he wants the Akron Bengals to have a fighting chance.

"The hard work that we put in as coaches, and then as these kids, more importantly, the kids put in, it would mean the world for us,” said Goodwin.

So far, Head Coach Jatone Stephens said the team has raised around 25% of their goal of about $5,000.

Stephens said they hope to reach this amount, and even exceed it, so he said no child is left behind.

"We actually won regionals two years ago, and we didn’t have enough kids or the funding to get down to Nationals, so we did qualify, but we couldn’t get there,” said Stephens.

As the team works to reach their fundraising goal, Assistant Coach Eddie Jackson said they still suited up for practice on Tuesday because he said these players strive for excellence on the field and even in the classroom.

"One thing about our kids, I want to say a high percentage are on merit and honor roll, too,” said Jackson.

Now, Jackson said he hopes the community will rally behind them.

"We definitely need support, you know, financial support, for these kids because again it’s something that a lot of kids don’t get a chance to experience,” said Jackson. “We have a lot of kids that we can bring together and bring something back wonderful for the community.”

To donate:

Cash App: $Jordyn932

Venmo: @ohiocane

Zelle: 330-310-8873

If you have questions, you can contact:

Coach Jatone: 330-310-8873

Team Mom Lay: 330-697-7433

Team Mom La’Chelle: 313-717-1030