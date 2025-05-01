Driver arraigned for crash that killed former broadcast journalist Bill Safos

CLEVELAND — The driver accused of killing beloved former broadcast journalist Bill Safos in a crash last December was arraigned in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday morning.

The defendant, Zachary Saliba, 29, of Lakewood, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony.

According to court records, Saliba pleaded not guilty, and his bond was set at $50,000.

He has a pretrial hearing set for May 15 in Judge Brian Mooney's courtroom.

The crash

Safos was struck and killed on Dec. 11 as he was walking near the intersection of Hilliard Road and Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

Saliba remained at the scene after the crash and was later arrested.

According to Lakewood officials, "Saliba was operating his vehicle recklessly at the time he struck Safos. Video evidence shows Saliba committing aggressive traffic offenses just prior to hitting Safos."

Safos's family has since filed a lawsuit against Saliba.

Residents are also calling for safety measures at the intersection where Safos was killed.

