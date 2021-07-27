Driver cited for injuring 11-year-old boy riding bicycle in Mentor-on-the-Lake hit-skip crash

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — The driver who allegedly fled the scene of a crash that injured an 11-year-old boy in Mentor-on-the-Lake last week has been charged.

According to Mentor-on-the-Lake police records, the 23-year-old driver is charged with stopping after accident on public roads or highways.

The crash happened around 7:44 p.m. on July 21 at Beech Street and Southland Drive.

Video of the incident, filmed by a friend of the victim, shows the boy ride through a stop sign and into the path of the an oncoming vehicle. Witnesses told responding officers that a dark-colored SUV hit the child and drove off.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of cuts and scrapes.

The driver has an arraignment scheduled for Aug. 4 in Mentor Municipal Court.

The matter remains under investigation.

