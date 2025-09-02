Driver crashes into Garfield Heights home following police pursuit

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — One person is in custody following a police pursuit, which led to a driver crashing into a Garfield Heights home.

News 5 is working to learn more information about what sparked the initial incident.

It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Our Overnight News Tracker captured Garfield Heights Police, along with other neighboring departments, pursuing a car along Harvard Avenue in Newburgh Heights.

Pursuit ends with the driver hitting a house in Garfield Hts. What I know is Garfield Hts was chasing this KIA all over. They were able to get outside PD help to spike it on I-77. Eventually they made it to Blythin Road where the driver hit a house. One taken by ambulance. pic.twitter.com/8j89HPsuyF — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) September 2, 2025

The cars sped past our camera.

The chase then continued into Cleveland along Harvard Avenue, then south onto Broadway Avenue.

It ultimately ended with a violent crash in the 4700 block of Blythin Road in Garfield Heights.

The car partially struck a home there.

The black car was so heavily damaged that it was challenging to make out the model.

Car parts could be seen strewn across the front yards of homes along Blythin Road.

All of the tires were flat.

Our Overnight News Tracker captured at least one person being hauled away on a stretcher and handcuffed.

News 5 has reached out to Garfield Heights Police for additional updates.

As soon as new information becomes available, we will share it with you.

Watch for the latest updates on Good Morning Cleveland.