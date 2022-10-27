Driver dies after 2 commercial vehicles collide on Ohio Turnpike near Strongsville, OSHP says

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — One driver died after two commercial vehicles collided on Interstate 80 near West 130th Street in Cuyahoga County Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

News 5 AirTracker 5 images of the Ohio Turnpike crash that killed the driver of a commercial vehicle on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 27.

The crash on the Ohio Turnpike just north of the Mill Stream Run Reservation near Strongsville happened at about 9:49 a.m. when one commercial vehicle re-entered the westbound side of the roadway from the right shoulder and resumed traveling, OSHP officials said. That’s when it was struck from behind by a second commercial vehicle.

The driver of the commercial vehicle that struck the other one from behind died as a result of the crash, officials said. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I-80 westbound was closed for several hours until the scene of the crash could be cleared. Two lanes have since reopened as of 3:15 p.m. Thursday, the release states.

The crash is still under investigation, according to OSHP.

