Driver dies after crashing into Medina County home

SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 56-year-old man died after crashing into a home in Medina County Wednesday night, the Medina County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Ridge Road in Shannon Township.

According to the Medina County Sheriff's Office, it appeared the 56-year-old man suffered a medical emergency before his truck swerved off the road and struck a house.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The man was the only person in the truck, and no one in the home was injured.

The crash remains under investigation, and Medina County's Structural Collapse Team is helping assess the damage to the building.