Driver hospitalized after crash with school bus in Plymouth Township Monday

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A driver was hospitalized after a crash with an SUV in Plymouth Township Monday, according to the township’s fire department.

Plymouth Township firefighters were called out to the scene of the head-on crash and found the SUV had crashed into the bus head-on, resulting in heavy damage to both vehicles, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The SUV driver was extricated and taken to a nearby hospital, the post states.

Plymouth Township firefighters were assisted by Jefferson Emergency Rescue and Kingsville Township Fire Department.

News 5 has reached out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol for more information.

