Driver injured after crashing car into Twinsburg 7-Eleven

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a 7Eleven in Twinsburg overnight. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
TWINSBURG, Ohio — Twinsburg firefighters had to extricate a driver from his vehicle Wednesday morning after he crashed into a 7-Eleven.

It happened just after midnight at the gas station located at 8775 Darrow Road.

According to the Twinsburg Fire Department, the man was awake but slow to respond, and he was very pale.

Firefighters rescued him from the vehicle, and he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man's condition is unknown.

The car damaged the front of the store and a steel pillar. Crews worked through the night to clean up an oil and fuel spill from the vehicle. Gas pumps were temporarily shut off as a precaution. A board-up company was called in to secure the area.

The store's owner told News 5 that he plans to reopen later today.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

