Driveway delivery: Baby girl born in ambulance outside of Medina County home

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Sometimes you can expect the unexpected when you're expecting.

That was certainly the case early Tuesday morning in Westfield Township when a baby girl decided she was coming into this world on her own terms in a most unusual way.

Alyson Michael, who also has three sons, is well aware of the feeling of going into labor. Her other children were all born in hospitals, but not this time.

Around 1:30 a.m., she started having some stomach pains, but said she didn't go into active labor until about 3:20 a.m.

The baby's due date was October 13, but she wasn't waiting any longer.

Michael started walking down the stairs thinking she and her husband, John Smith, would be able to drive to a hospital in Akron.

"I was like at the bedroom door and that's when I felt it and and I was like, 'Call 911 and get me downstairs,' and that's when I knew we weren't making it," Michael said. "She was wanting to make an appearance. That's for sure. She has three brothers she has to keep up with."

Smith called 911 and Medina County deputies assisted Michael until a 4-person crew from Westfield Fire and Rescue arrived at the home on Greenwich Road.

Firefighter and EMT Brandy Crall said a message sent from dispatch reading "4TH BABY" braced her for the possibility of delivering the infant.

Crall focused on keeping Michael calm.

"We made eye contact for sure and she was like, 'I'm having this baby,'" Crall said.

Crall, who also works as a 911 dispatcher for Wadsworth, helped Michael to an ambulance that was parked in the driveway.

"She was still standing. We were not able to get her in a laying down position," Crall said. "I lifted up her pajama shirt and there was the head."

Within minutes, Clara Mae Smith was born — caught by Crall.

"As soon as I moved the cord, she landed right in my hands," Crall said. "I looked at my monitor and I was like 3:47! Time of birth! That was the highlight of my career. Absolutely nothing tops it."

Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Hall cut the umbilical cord. Paramedic DeAnte Taylor supervised as Crall delivered the baby and Safety Officer Dave Young drove mom and baby to Summa Health Barberton Hospital.

It was the first time any of them had been involved in the delivery of a baby in the back an ambulance.

"Being the youngest that was here at the time, it was crazy. It's just not something I thought I'd see," Taylor said.

As for mom, the shock of what happened in the middle of the night hasn't worn off.

"I'm still trying to process the fact that I had her in the driveway," Michael said.

Michael said she will be forever grateful to the first responders who also delivered balloons and gifts to her in the hospital.

"They definitely have a part in Clara's life. That's for sure," she said.

Crall said the entire experience has been "overwhelming and awesome" and she felt compelled to visit Michael at the Barberton hospital.

"I really wanted to hold the baby. We just wanted her to know that we appreciate it," Crall said. "I told her she's stuck with me now."

The baby, weighing less than 5 pounds at brith, is doing well and has a checkup scheduled in a few days.

Westfield Fire Chief Brian Cavanaugh said the entire crew that played a role in the special delivery will receive awards Monday night during a trustee meeting in Seville.

"I am very proud of these four individuals. In this profession, firefighters and EMTs do not often get the opportunity to see such positive outcomes on their calls," Cavanaugh said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.