Drunk driver found guilty for wrong-way I-76 crash that killed Canton mother

Woman who caused accident left paralyzed
Left: Akron Beacon Journal, Right: Provided to News 5
Left: Drunk driver Jessica Skinner leaves court after pleading guilty. Right: Lisabeth Dayton, the victim who died in the crash.
Posted at 5:24 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 17:24:45-04

AKRON, Ohio — A drunk driver, who was going the wrong way on I-76 in Akron, was found guilty for causing a crash that killed a Canton mother.

Jessica Skinner, 22, entered guilty pleas to aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol for the accident which left her paralyzed from the waist down, court officials said.

She will be sentenced on Oct. 11 and could receive between 2 and 12 years in prison.

Lisabeth Datyon, 41, of Canton, a mother of two and grandmother of six, died following the collision on May 12, 2022.

Dayton, who was the head chef at Ray's Place in Kent, was heading home, traveling on I-76 West near Innovation Way when the crash occurred.

Prosecutors said Skinner's blood alcohol level was .248— more than three times the legal limit— when she slammed head-on into Dayton's Buick LeSabre.

