E-bike riders face new rules in North Ridgeville starting Nov. 4

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — North Ridgeville's City Council has passed an ordinance that implements new rules for e-bike usage in the city starting Nov. 4.

E-bikes have grown in popularity in recent years, serving as a means of both recreation and transportation.

Shutterstock A person gets ready to get on an e-bike.

Starting Nov. 4, riders in North Ridgeville must follow standard traffic laws. Only pedal power may be used on sidewalks and multi-use paths. E-bikes must also be equipped with a white front light and a red rear light when ridden at night.

Helmet requirements vary depending on the rider's age and the type of e-bike being used.

News 5 Cleveland New e-bike rules take effect in North Ridgeville on Nov. 4.

Riders who violate the rules can be ticketed in the same manner as motor vehicle drivers.

More information on the ordinance can be found online.