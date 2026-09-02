East Cleveland ready for Shaw alumni weekend with major law enforcement presence

EAST CLEVELAND, OH — East Cleveland leaders say they are ready for this year's Shaw High School alumni weekend, promising a heavy law enforcement presence throughout the city.

Mayor Sandra Morgan said East Cleveland police will join forces with state troopers and sheriff's deputies to patrol the city this weekend.

The alumni weekend typically draws thousands of people to East Cleveland.

But it's also drawn trouble.

In 2024 police said 10 people were shot and one person killed in violence following the reunion.

Investigators said none of the shooters were from East Cleveland.

It's why longtime East Cleveland business owner Mahmoud Ali said he supports the plan to bring extra officers into the city, with hopes it drives out troublemakers.

"They never went to Shaw High School, never been there, said Ali from inside the Shop-n-Save store he's run for 35 years. "They just go there for the party and they get drunk and they mess it up for them."

While planners would not release an exact number of officers, Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel said to expect the number to be in the "high double digits," including deputies brought in from neighboring counties to help keep the peace.

"Leave the nonsense at home," said Pretel. "We're going to have a lot of eyes on the event because you throw a party, you want everybody to come, right? You throw a party you want it to be successful and that's what we're doing here."

Morgan said bars and restaurants along Euclid Avenue will close each night at 8 p.m. beginning Thursday, in an effort to cut down on large crowds spilling out onto the street late at night.

"Our message is simple here. Come home, have fun, celebrate your legacy as a Cardinal but celebrate safely, responsibility and be respectful of the community," Morgan said.

The mayor also stressed a crackdown on open containers and marijuana use in public spaces, and warned people to leave guns at home in the name of safety.

"The rules are pretty straight forward in my opinion. Come, have fun. No acting out. Enjoy yourself and it should all be good," Morgan said.

Ali hopes she's right.

"Fingers crossed for a safe weekend," he said. "Hopefully it's going to be a peaceful reunion for Shaw High School and all the respect for them and all the Shaw High School graduates."

