East Cleveland residents frustrated, uncertain if or when they can return after apartment fire

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — People displaced by an East Cleveland apartment fire say they’re frustrated not knowing if or when they’ll be able to return home.

About 120 people were evacuated from the Terrace Towers apartment complex Monday evening after what investigators believe was an electrical fire ignited and filled many hallways of the highrise building with smoke.

“The whole generator area is on fire where the trash chute is at and we start seeing smoke in the hallways on our floor,” Alice Garner recalled.

She was among nearly 60 residents who spent the night in a temporary shelter at the East Cleveland Salvation Army.

“My holiday is ruined, honestly. I was looking forward to chilling with my family today,” said another woman named Tay.

Tay explained most residents evacuated the building with nothing more than the clothes they were wearing.

“Nothing was done yesterday. We’re still not allowed to get our pets. We’re still not allowed to get our medications,” she said, explaining her cats have been alone in her apartment since the fire.

The Red Cross said some medications have been retrieved for residents and the organization may be able to reorder necessary medicine for others.

A spokesperson explained the Red Cross, Salvation Army and Animal Protective League are working on reuniting pets with their owners, but shelters where some residents are staying can’t allow animals. The groups have been contemplating creating an outdoor shelter for the pets, but worry about the impact of holiday fireworks on their stress levels.

The Salvation Army on Doan Avenue transformed its community center to create space for the displaced residents, adding cots and offering food and clothing.

“Remember, it’s July Fourth, the holiday. So imagine all of these people, the food, their fridges were stocked up with food and everything goes to waste. So we feel for the people,” explained Capt. Shaka Watch, the commanding officer at the East Cleveland Salvation Army.

The facility hosts day camps and activities after the holiday, and Watch explained it may be a challenge to accommodate the residents longer term.

Many said they were frustrated by a lack of communication from the city and property management about if or when they could retrieve their belongings and pets.

One group told News 5 they have been reporting maintenance issues, like water and electrical problems, for years and said they haven’t been addressed. They said the fire was part of a larger issue, and they called for action to make major repairs or help residents relocate.

“We’ve been done wrong for so many years. And it’s only right that something gets done about that, whether they shut that building down or not,” Tay said.

News 5 has reached out to East Cleveland leaders, property managers and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for information but has not heard back.

East Cleveland Fire said more details will likely be released after the holiday.

