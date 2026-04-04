East Clevelanders share how Medicaid cuts will impact them

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Medicaid cuts loom, an East Cleveland community ensured people know what's coming next.

On Saturday, a community conversation lasted two hours, and people shared personal stories about how losing Medicaid would impact them.

The organizers called it Photovoices.

"This is one of the series of these photo voices that are going on across the state. They're going to be collected together and in a booklet and given to every single general assembly member in Columbus. So they're gonna be used for that. We're also using these as an occasion to motivate other people to become involved," said Northern Ohioans for Budget Legislation Equality, Noble, Larry Bresler.

A report done by the Urban Institute suggests the New Medicaid requirements will cause more than 350,000 Ohioans to lose healthcare coverage.

The changes were signed into law as part of the president's "One Big Beautiful Bill."