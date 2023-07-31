East Palestine landlords feel forgotten as missing tenets aren't returning

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — East Palestine’s slogan is “Where you want to be,” but since the Feb. 3 train derailment, that’s far from the truth for about 200 families.

“It’s a quaint little town, it used to be booming and stuff, but like all small towns, industry leaves, and we’re gone by the wayside,” said William Foster. “Then, this happens.”

Landlord, William Foster, has rented one of his duplexes for decades since he purchased it back in 1988. It sits on East Taggart Street, 800 feet from the derailment.

“I could see the fire and I could see the black plume of smoke going up,” Foster said.

Since the mandated mass evacuation during the controlled burn, two of Foster’s tenets left and haven’t returned.

“This was kind of going to be part of my retirement,” said Foster. “So, I am losing rent money income. Plus, since they left, I have to pay all the utilities and everything.”

Another landlord, Garry Allison, whose seven properties back up to the highly contaminated Sulphur Run, said he has lost tens of thousands of dollars ever since the train derailment due to missing tenants.

“Somewhere around $20,000 to $30,000, because the whole problem is when three of the tenets moved out, they left all their trash, they take what they want, they stick you with water bills, and it goes on and on,” Allison said.

Three of Allison's tenants are still nowhere to be found.

“Here’s the thing, you can’t find them,” said Allison. “I got a guy who lived in this one; he got me for $6,000.”

Within the last 10 years, Allison has invested $300,000 into renovating his seven-plex on East Rebecca St. He’s now putting even more money into his property to appeal to potential new renters.

“They stole the refrigerator and the microwave, so now we’re putting a new kitchen in,” said Allison.

So far, he’s not having any luck finding new tenants.

“You tell them it’s in East Palestine, Ohio — they hang up on you,” Allison said. “It’s really been difficult to rent it, and you know I'm the one that’s holding the mortgage paper, the insurance and everything just to keep it afloat.”

Foster can’t decide what to do with his property moving forward.

“I thought about coming down here and hiring someone to clean the inside, scrub it down so I can paint it,” said Foster. “I have to do some work in the bathroom, you know, fix it up. But am I going to spend all this money, and then I’m not going to be able to rent it out?”

Allison is interested in Norfolk Southern's program, announced in May, that is supposed to compensate homeowners for depreciated properties. He said in a recent appraisal done by his bank, his property depreciated nearly $200,000 since Feb 3.

“That’s a lot of money, and there’s not people standing in line waiting to purchase it,” Allison said.

Allison submitted paperwork at the assistance center for the program, however, a NFS spokesperson tells News 5 the program is still in the development stages and cannot set a deadline for payment. NFS adds it's working with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and is confident this can be done in the coming months.

“I am open to any options they can come up with,” Allison added.

Foster is more skeptical about the program and feels more attention needs to be focused on testing.

“What I am concerned with is the soil — like I was saying right after that happened, they cleared all that stuff and had it right behind my house, overturn cars, tank cars, everything,” said Foster. “I’m 800 feet away, do something for me.”

Despite the uncertainty that still lies ahead, worries go beyond the bank accounts.

Foster has many concerns about renting his property out to new tenants.

“Chemicals,” said Foster. “Am I going to have to have them sign a release if something happens? I can’t be held responsible, so I’m like, is it worth it?”

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.