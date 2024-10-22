East Tech High School student in custody after shot fired in front of school

Tuesday afternoon, East Tech High School went into a Code Red lockdown for an incident involving a firearm during dismissal, according to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

"One current student and one former student—were involved in the incident in front of the school, during which a single shot was fired," said CMSD Communications Officer Candice Grose.

The student who fired the shot is now in custody, Grose said. The former student fled the scene, and police are looking for them.

No students or staff were injured, and out of an abundance of caution, Grose said several nearby schools implemented Code Blue safety measures.

Cleveland police are investigating, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

This comes just days after a person broke into the high school and set fires inside.

Investigators search for alleged arsonist who set fire inside Cleveland's East Tech High School

