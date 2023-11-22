Watch Now
Eastlake and Willoughby police departments to allow overnight parking Wednesday

Posted at 4:14 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 16:31:51-05

In light of one of the busiest bar and restaurant nights of the year, people can park for free overnight in Eastlake and Willoughby on Wednesday.

In order to encourage safe celebrations the Eastlake and Willoughby Police Departments have announced they will not be enforcing their overnight parking ordinances, meaning any car parked on the street or in a public lot can stay there until Thursday morning.

However, the departments said they would enforce other parking violations.

This overnight parking is to encourage people to not drink and drive.

