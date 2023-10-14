Eclipse Fever show debuts Oct. 14 at Cleveland Museum of Natural History

On Saturday, Oct. 14, there will be an annular eclipse of the Sun. Solar eclipses happen when the Moon comes between Earth and the Sun and covers at least part of the Sun in the sky. When the Moon covers the Sun completely, we observe a total eclipse. An annular eclipse is not the same thing as a total solar eclipse.

Power of 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw has more here.

Saturday, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History debuts its latest show titled Eclipse Fever. The museum said the show is the perfect way to kick off the excitement for the total solar eclipse which will occur April 8, 2024.

Nick Anderson is the museum’s senior astronomer and manager of astronomy. He appeared on Good Morning Cleveland- Saturday. He said the show is for people of all ages.

“All of our shows are presented live by members of the astronomy team here at the museum. We designed this show to really be your eclipse refresher, hearkening back to the event that occurred back in 2017. A lot of people will remember that, and it's covering all the basics,” Anderson said. “So, you know what a solar eclipse is, different types of eclipses, a little bit of what you can expect and all the cool phenomena you can observe And of course- safety. That's our top priority.”

He said the museum and others are gearing up for April's total eclipse and invite the public to stay tuned and participate in various events that will be taking place.

“This is an incredibly rare event to see in a particular location. It only happens about once every 375 years on a particular place on Earth. And it is a surreal experience- something you'll never forget for the rest of your life. Jaw-dropping beauty. It's strange, otherworldly, and we really hit the jackpot here,” Anderson said. “This is going to be a huge deal. We're planning lots of festivities for eclipse weekend (April 2024), including a large-scale watch party on Wade Oval, partnering with lots of other institutions here on University Circle.”