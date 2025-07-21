'EdChoice is the law of the land': Ohio Republican leaders trying to save Ohio's EdChoice program

Ohio Republican leaders are adding their voices to try to save Ohio's EdChoice program after a Franklin County judge ruled the program was unconstitutional last month.

Ohio's EdChoice program declared unconstitutional

EdChoice, also known as school choice, is a voucher program that helps K-12 students and their families cover the costs of attending private schools. Families have the option to choose from several types of schooling via open enrollment policies.

On Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and House Speaker Matt Huffman spoke publicly about the issue, saying that EdChoice remains available for families as they look to appeal the ruling.

"EdChoice is the law of the land," Yost said at a press conference. "It is funded, it is operational, it is available for Ohio parents."

More than 100 schools and parents sued the state over EdChoice and EdChoice Expansion programs. During Monday's press conference, Huffman commented on the lawsuits, saying it's a "fool's errand" for school districts to participate.

Huffman said that he thinks the judge's ruling will be overturned. The Attorney General's Office plans to appeal the court decision on Wednesday.

Ninety percent of the children in Ohio attend public school, and advocates who filed the lawsuit argue that private schools are diverting funds from public education. In addition, they argue that the funding of private school vouchers creates an unequal educational system that violates the state's constitution.

"The EdChoice Voucher Program is a clear violation of Ohio's constitution and therefore must be struck down," said Dan Heintz with Vouchers Hurt Ohio.