Ohio's EdChoice program declared unconstitutional

A Franklin County judge ruled Ohio's EdChoice program unconstitutional, sources confirmed to News 5 on Tuesday.

EdChoice, also known as school choice, is a voucher program that helps K-12 students and their families cover the costs of attending private schools. Families have the option to choose from several types of schooling via open enrollment policies, according to the EdChoice website.

More than 100 schools and parents have sued the state over the EdChoice and EdChoice Expansion programs.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump and his Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, shifted their focus to funding priorities for the EdChoice program. Federal funding would be available to private schools, and grants would be offered to help families afford faith-based education.