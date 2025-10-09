Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Elderly man found dead after fire destroys shed in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND — An elderly man is dead after a fire destroyed a shed in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Cleveland Fire said crews responded to the 3600 block of Trowbridge Avenue for a shed that was on fire.

Once firefighters arrived, they put the fire out and discovered a deceased man inside, CFD said.

No firefighters were injured.

CFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

