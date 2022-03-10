Eliza Bryant Village to close skilled nursing facility this summer

CLEVELAND — Later this year, Eliza Bryant Village will no longer operate its 99-bed skilled nursing facility due to rising costs and a sustainable business model. The nursing home will close on June 8.

"We know this is heartbreaking news for our residents and their families. It is for us too," said President and Chief Executive Officer Danny R. Williams. "But our current business model is simply unsustainable. Our costs have skyrocketed, admissions have fallen, Medicaid subsidies have failed to keep up with soaring care expenses, and the COVID-19 pandemic have all wreaked havoc with our finances and have forced us to make this regrettable decision."

Williams continued, "We have been a safe haven for Cleveland's elderly Black population since the 19th century. But we must evolve our organization to continue our mission. We are committed to providing the people we serve with outstanding care and programs in a dignified, compassionate and secure environment for seniors, their families and their caregivers."

Eliza Bryant Village will still operate its senior housing, home care, senior outreach, adult day services, community transportation, caregiver support groups and the Elder Justice Center, nonprofit said.

"We value each and every resident and truly want to help each of them find the best quality care in the Cleveland-area to meet and exceed their needs. Also, we will work tirelessly to help our staff members and caregivers secure employment at other facilities," the nonprofit said.

