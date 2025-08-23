Elyria Firefighters responding to emergency call end up delivering baby

In a heartwarming turn of events, firefighters from Elyria's Engine Company 3 sprang into action last week after receiving an emergency call about a woman in active labor on Lake Avenue. The call came in just before midnight.

A Lorain County dispatcher, Amanda Cohen, identified herself on the phone and expertly guided the father through the process as he described the situation.

The audio captured the urgency:

“Hi, my wife’s pregnant and she’s going into labor right now,” he said, providing their address.

Amanda quickly reassured him, “We are on our way,” and began to instruct him on what to do.

Within just four minutes, firefighters arrived, well ahead of the ambulance.

"We’ve got a great EMS program in place. Our firefighters are trained to handle these kinds of situations, and they really stepped up," said Fire Chief Joe Pronesti. "It’s rare to actually perform a delivery in the field, but we prepare for it every year in our training."

Once on the scene, the crew quickly helped the mother deliver her baby, clamping the cord and starting an IV for hydration before the ambulance arrived.

"They were calm and professional, exactly what you want in a situation like this," the chief said.

Pronesti also highlighted the important role of dispatchers.

"They provide vital first arrival instructions, helping ensure we’re ready when we get there," he said.

Both the mother and baby are doing well, and the firefighters will receive special recognition for their actions.

"These are the calls we remember. It’s incredible to help bring a new life into the world," Pronesti said, reflecting on the joy and connection that come with such moments in their line of work.

The last time the Elyria Fire Crews assisted in a delivery was in January of 2024, when they welcomed a baby boy into the world.