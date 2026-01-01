Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Elyria PD: 'Discharging firearms within city limits is a crime' after New Year's shots fired call

Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland
The Elyria Police Department is investigating after receiving a "shots fired" call in the 1800 block of Middle Avenue early New Year's Day.

In a Facebook post, Elyria Chief of Police James Welsh said that thankfully, no injuries were reported, but he wants to remind everyone that discharging firearms within city limits is a crime.

He went on to say, "The Elyria Police Department places the same level of resources into shots fired calls and non-fatal shootings as we do homicide investigations. These are extremely dangerous incidents, and many times it is simply luck that no one is injured."

You can read the full post below:

