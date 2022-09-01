Elyria Police investigate 28-year-old man's homicide; 30-year-old woman arrested

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Bonita Tracy Ann Wright, for the death of Keyron J. Ficklin, 28.

According to authorities, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Church Lane around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a man unresponsive.

Officer's located Ficklin and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office was called in to investigate.

Police later arrested Wright and she was charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Police didn't say how Wright was connected to the homicide or how Ficklin died.

Wright is being held in jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond, according to Elyria Municipal Court records.

She has an arraignment scheduled for Sept. 8.

