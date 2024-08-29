Elyria Police investigating shooting that left a 16-year-old injured

Elyria Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured Wednesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of Middle Avenue for a report of shots fired, police said.

A caller said a male had fallen in her front yard on the 300 block of 12th Street and had gotten up and run away, police said.

Officers on the scene did not locate any victims or suspects, police said. However, while on the scene, dispatch received a report that a 16-year-old had arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers and detectives responded to the hospital to interview the victim, who was in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Loesch at 440-326-1205 or tloesch@cityofelyria.org