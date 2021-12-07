Elyria police step up traffic enforcement due to serious, fatal crashes

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Police Department announced Tuesday that it will increase traffic enforcement patrols due to an increase in crashes resulting in injury or fatalities.

According to the department, there has been an 17% increase this year in overall traffic crashes and a 27% increase in serious-injury crashes. Six crashes this year had eight fatalities.

Police also said there has been an increase in drunk driving crashes. This year, alcohol-related crashes are up 24%.

"In an effort to keep the citizens that are traveling in the city safe, we are going to increase our efforts to make sure that the traffic laws are being followed," police said. "The Elyria Police Department will be stepping up traffic enforcement throughout the city."

The department said officers will focus on "speed enforcement and traffic signal violations to deter these crashes."

"Thank you in advance for obeying and following the traffic laws," the department said.

RELATED: 2 dead after early morning crash in Elyria

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.