Employee charged for shooting at customer at store in Northfield Center Township, sheriff's office says

A 27-year-old Twinsburg man has been charged after being arrested for allegedly shooting at a customer while at work at a store in Northfield Center Township Saturday, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

He's been charged with discharging a firearm, a second-degree felony.

Authorities said the shooting happened at a store in the 8200 block of Gold Link Boulevard in Northfield Center Township.

News 5 previously reported that the man who was arrested worked at the Verizon Authorized Retailer, or Victra, store in The Crossings at Golden Link shopping center.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene after receiving a report of shots fired. An investigation revealed that the employee fired twice at a customer and then ran off, authorities said. He was found a short time later, arrested and taken to Summit County Jail.

No one was hit by the rounds; however, one of the rounds exited the business and hit a car at a car dealership across the street from the business, officials said.

Authorities said additional charges may be forthcoming.

