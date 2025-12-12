Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal News

Actions

Employees at Nordson provide joy for kids in Lorain County

On Friday morning, employees at Nordson, a local engineering and manufacturing company, gathered in Lorain County to spread joy and make sure kids experience the magic of the season.
Employees at Nordson provide joy for kids in Lorain County
Posted

LORAIN COUNTY, OH — On Friday morning, employees at Nordson, a local engineering and manufacturing company, gathered in Lorain County to spread joy and make sure kids experience the magic of the season.

They wrapped gifts for children who have open cases with the county's child services.

The program is called Nordson Elves, and this year, they sponsored 80 children, selecting gifts for each one.

"We have employees who purchase off of a general wish list but then we have employees who sponsor specific children. So, we get their name, age, favorite color, and then clothing items and wish list items for that child," said Sarah Spears with Nordson Elves.

Nordson matches each employee's contribution to the program 3-to-1, and this year they raised $8,500.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.