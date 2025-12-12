Employees at Nordson provide joy for kids in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, OH — On Friday morning, employees at Nordson, a local engineering and manufacturing company, gathered in Lorain County to spread joy and make sure kids experience the magic of the season.

They wrapped gifts for children who have open cases with the county's child services.

The program is called Nordson Elves, and this year, they sponsored 80 children, selecting gifts for each one.

"We have employees who purchase off of a general wish list but then we have employees who sponsor specific children. So, we get their name, age, favorite color, and then clothing items and wish list items for that child," said Sarah Spears with Nordson Elves.

Nordson matches each employee's contribution to the program 3-to-1, and this year they raised $8,500.