Employees of West 6th Street Starbucks unanimously vote to unionize

CLEVELAND — The Starbucks on West 6th Street in Cleveland is now unionized, following a unanimous employee vote which makes the store the second one in the state to do so, following a location in Columbus.

“Today marks a great victory for the workers at the West 6th Street Starbucks, and for the entire greater Cleveland labor movement. These hourly-wage workers endured unrelenting attacks from high-priced union busters as they joined together to form a collective voice in their workplace. No matter what adversity came their way, these Starbucks employees stood strong, and they won. On behalf of the Cleveland labor movement, congratulations and welcome to the family," said North Shore AFL-CIO Executive Secretary Dan O'Malley.

Employees signed unionization cards in January when the process started.

The movement of the Starbucks Workers United has been seen across the country, with stores unionizing in Boston, Chicago, Seattle, and Buffalo, among other cities.

Two other stores in Cleveland earlier this year also announced plans to unionize. Those stores are located at 11623 Clifton Blvd. in Cleveland and at 3093 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.

