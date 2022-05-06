Emryson Flora talks about what's next after amazing run in 'American Idol'

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Emyrson Flora, the Northeast Ohio high schooler who lived out her dream on “American Idol,” spoke to News 5 about what’s next.

Flora was back at Walsh Jesuit High School for the first time on Thursday after finishing in the top 10 on “American Idol.”

Millions of Americans have heard her voice on the show, but on Thursday, the talented 16-year-old also showed off her amazing piano skills. She learned to play at age 7 after her grandmother bought her a keyboard.

Flora said music has always been a big part of her life, and she’s talked with her mother about going on “American Idol” many times.

“Walking in the room is probably something that no one understands until you’re in it,” she said. “It’s truly like you’re picking yourself up and putting yourself in your TV. And they look like mannequins, it’s insane, and especially as a 16-year-old who’s in high school every day and having to do my homework, and now on national television and singing to stay in this huge competition that — it’s just so surreal and I don’t think I can truly wrap my head around it.”

Flora said she does want to go to college next, and her goal is to record and perform music.

