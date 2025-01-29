Entries open for Lake County student ‘bus wrap’ art contest

If you are a middle or high school student in Lake County, you have the opportunity to design the outside of a bus that will travel throughout the county for a year.

Wednesday morning, Laketran announced that entries have opened for the 2025 Design a Bus Wrap Student Art Contest. This year, students are asked to create a design to promote Laketran’s 50th Anniversary, a milestone they celebrated last Friday.

Submissions will close at 5 p.m., March 7, 2025. The winners will be announced in March as well.

The artwork must be original, and the contest is open to any middle school and high school students enrolled in a Lake County school or art school for the 2024-2025 school year. Students who are homeschooled may enter as well. No group or class submissions are permitted.

Laketran said graphic design experience is not required but that the entries will be judged by a panel of transit employees, graphic design and art professionals and community members.

“We look forward to this contest every year,” said Laketran spokesperson Julia Schick. “Last year’s entries were very impressive, and we are excited to see what our Lake County student artists create (this) year.”

The first-place design will be revealed in April and will be used to wrap a Laketran bus for a year. The first-place winner will also receive a $500 prize. Second place will receive $250. Third place will receive $100.

Last year's winners are displayed at the Frank J. Polivka Transit Center and Lakeland Community College, open Monday through Saturday.

CLICK HERE to view judging criteria, art templates, suggestions and entry forms, as well as information on the content's rules and requirements.

CLICK HERE to submit an entry. You can also email your entry to kjonke@laketran.com.

Laketran is the regional public transit agency serving Lake County, and some of its services include local route bussing, the Park-in-Ride commuter service, the Dial-a-Ride assisted public transportation service, and Campus Loop, its campus shuttle service. More information on these services is provided on its website.

