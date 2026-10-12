Erie County high school community mourns 15-year-old student killed in ATV crash

CASTALIA, Ohio — Homecoming weekend is usually a time for school spirit and celebration. But in Castalia, flags are flying at half-staff at Margaretta High School as the community comes together to mourn the loss of a 15-year-old student.

Jaden Acheson was a sophomore at Margaretta High School, where he played basketball for head coach Toby Miller.

“He was fun-loving. He was a goofball. He was a prankster.” Miller continued, “Jaden was a forward for us, and he was doing a really nice job.”

Watch previous coverage: Ohio high school basketball player dies in ATV accident

Ohio high school basketball player dies in ATV accident

But Miller said Acheson’s impact extended far beyond basketball. He was well-liked by his classmates.

“He had a wide circumference of friends, like high academic friends, athletic friends, friends that maybe don't fit into a social group in the school, but everybody kind of knew Jaden and was connected to him,” said Miller.

Now, those friends, along with Acheson’s family and school community, are grappling with a loss that’s difficult to comprehend.

“Honestly, I just I didn't really have a reaction was just a complete shock,” said Miller.

The crash happened Saturday at around 10:15 p.m., shortly after the school’s homecoming dance. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said students were riding ATVs.

“They were driving through a rural area of the county, it was in a field behind the house where the gathering was being held, and unfortunately, looks like he lost control of the machine and then ended up striking a tree," said Sheriff Sigsworth.

Acheson died in the crash with some of the high schoolers present.

“Well, first of all, our deepest condolences are extended to Jaden’s family and his friends. It's a terrible tragedy,” said Sheriff Sigsworth.

As news of Acheson’s death spread, school leaders quickly began organizing support.

“We pulled together, we had a meeting at a coffee shop in town yesterday that was so large, we actually moved it to the high school gym,” said Ed Kurt, superintendent at Margaretta Local Schools.

The district has six counselors, two resource officers and four therapy dogs available to help students and staff cope with the loss.

At the request of Acheson’s mother, the superintendent says a vigil will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. on the high school’s practice football field.

“Our hearts just go out to his family, and we want to do as much as we can to support them and help them through the process,” said Superintendent Kurt.

Through the grief, one message continues to ring clear: Acheson was adored and will forever be remembered.

“We love you. We love you, and we got you. We got you and your family, and we hope that you're at peace,” said Miller.